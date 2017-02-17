Gujarat: Murder to claim insurance; 2...

Gujarat: Murder to claim insurance; 2 arrested for stabbing boy, his guardian

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

Police on Sunday arrested two men for allegedly killing an 11-year-old boy, who was adopted by an NRI couple, and his brother-in-law on February 8 near Keshod town of Junagadh district. The boy, according to investigators, was adopted and subsequently murdered as part of a conspiracy to claim an insurance amount of Rs 1.3 crore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2 Indians Die Every Minute Due to Air Pollution... 18 hr poopoo 1
News Lawmaker plans 10% tax on lavish weddings Feb 16 discocrisco 1
News Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id... Feb 16 MillikanMilks 12
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... Feb 14 Aneirin 8
News Steve Waugh wants Shaun Marsh to open in India Feb 10 Frenchie 2
News Parents and 2-year-old face deportation in visa... Feb 8 spytheweb 2
News On the road with the - good' Mughal Feb 8 PAKI SLaYER 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,189 • Total comments across all topics: 279,016,887

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC