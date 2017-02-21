GST represents one tax, one market, one India: CEA Arvind Subramanian

A few months ahead of the incorporation of the much-awaited Goods and Services Tax , Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian revealed that internal trade has drastically improved; this being a boon to the country's progress in the wake of GST. Addressing a session at the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad yesterday, Subramanian presented results of a survey that was conducted in various regions of India analysing tax collection, trade statistics, urban density and the need for a Universal Basic Income.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.