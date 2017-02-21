Grounded passenger jet in India conve...

Grounded passenger jet in India converted into luxury restaurant

Airplanes aren't just for globetrotting anymore. In Ludhiana, India, a grounded Airbus A320 is now a restaurant where customers can enjoy a fine dining experience.

Chicago, IL

