Govt agrees to give PAC list of Indians with accounts in tax havens

NEW DELHI: The government has agreed to provide the Public Accounts Committee the list of Indians with accounts in HSBC , Geneva; LGT Bank, Liechtenstein and Panama against whom prosecution has been completed. Revenue secretary Hasmukh Adhia told the PAC on Friday that the list could be provided after members argued that the issue was shrouded in secrecy despite having been first raised more than five years ago.

