Founder of India's US$4 smartphone firm arrested on allegations of fraud

The founder of an Indian tech firm that shot to prominence by offering a US$4 smartphone has been arrested on allegations of fraud, after a handset dealer accused the company of not refunding him for an unfulfilled order, the police said. Murli Manohar Joshi , a senior leader of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party poses next to cut-outs of Freedom 251 mobile phone during its unveiling in New Delhi, India, February 17, 2016..

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.