Fire breaks out at Times of India building in Delhi
NEW DELHI: A fire broke out at the Times of India building on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg in central Delhi's ITO area on Sunday evening. Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the blaze.
