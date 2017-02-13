Expert panel established to drive foward India's national fortification plan

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has set up a panel of doctors and research scientists to prepare the final version of its food fortification laws - a move that would facilitate inclusion of micronutrients to food staples such as rice, salt, wheat flour, oil and milk. Under the rules, salt will be fortified with iodine and iron, vegetable oil and milk with vitamins A and D, and wheat flour and rice with iron, folic acid, zinc, vitamins B12 and A. FSSAI introduced the draft rules in October last year, and sought more comments from stakeholders when it released a consultation paper recently .

