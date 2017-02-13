Expert panel established to drive foward India's national fortification plan
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has set up a panel of doctors and research scientists to prepare the final version of its food fortification laws - a move that would facilitate inclusion of micronutrients to food staples such as rice, salt, wheat flour, oil and milk. Under the rules, salt will be fortified with iodine and iron, vegetable oil and milk with vitamins A and D, and wheat flour and rice with iron, folic acid, zinc, vitamins B12 and A. FSSAI introduced the draft rules in October last year, and sought more comments from stakeholders when it released a consultation paper recently .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dairy Reporter.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Sun
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id...
|Feb 10
|Go Blue Forever
|7
|Steve Waugh wants Shaun Marsh to open in India
|Feb 10
|Frenchie
|2
|Parents and 2-year-old face deportation in visa...
|Feb 8
|spytheweb
|2
|On the road with the - good' Mughal
|Feb 8
|PAKI SLaYER
|2
|The BIZARRE reasons why men rape in India (Nov '14)
|Feb 5
|Phart Backwards
|1,072
|Man Arrested Under 1861 Sex Law (Oct '14)
|Feb 5
|Big Phart
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC