Everyone living in India is Hindu, sa...

Everyone living in India is Hindu, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat said that every person living in India is a Hindu, including Muslims who are "Hindu by nationality but Muslim by faith''. 'Everyone who respects Bharat Mata is a Hindu.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Parents and 2-year-old face deportation in visa... 13 hr spytheweb 2
News On the road with the - good' Mughal Wed PAKI SLaYER 2
News Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id... Wed call4aparthied 6
News The BIZARRE reasons why men rape in India (Nov '14) Feb 5 Phart Backwards 1,072
News Man Arrested Under 1861 Sex Law (Oct '14) Feb 5 Big Phart 3
News Nayanthara Breast (Sep '08) Feb 5 Austin 139
News Boy from farm in Nepal has her big moment on In... Feb 3 Any Bathroom Is Fine 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,828 • Total comments across all topics: 278,700,111

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC