Every vote counts: 100-year-old woman casts vote in Uttar Pradesh6 min ago

Every vote counts: 100-year-old woman casts vote in Uttar Pradesh

Sitapur [India], Feb. 19 : As voting for the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections is underway, a 100-year-old woman Kaniz Fatima cast her vote at a polling booth in Sitapur. Earlier, a 98-year-old woman cast her vote in Baghpat's Chhaprauli during the first phase of the elections held on February 11. With the ongoing polling for the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, a total of 24.19 percent voter turnout was recorded on Sunday till 11 a.m. With over 826 candidates from 105 political parties contesting for 69 seats, polling began on Sunday morning for the crucial third phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections.

