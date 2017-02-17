Every vote counts: 100-year-old woman casts vote in Uttar Pradesh6 min ago
Sitapur [India], Feb. 19 : As voting for the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections is underway, a 100-year-old woman Kaniz Fatima cast her vote at a polling booth in Sitapur. Earlier, a 98-year-old woman cast her vote in Baghpat's Chhaprauli during the first phase of the elections held on February 11. With the ongoing polling for the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, a total of 24.19 percent voter turnout was recorded on Sunday till 11 a.m. With over 826 candidates from 105 political parties contesting for 69 seats, polling began on Sunday morning for the crucial third phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 Indians Die Every Minute Due to Air Pollution...
|2 hr
|poopoo
|1
|Lawmaker plans 10% tax on lavish weddings
|Feb 16
|discocrisco
|1
|Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id...
|Feb 16
|MillikanMilks
|12
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb 14
|Aneirin
|8
|Steve Waugh wants Shaun Marsh to open in India
|Feb 10
|Frenchie
|2
|Parents and 2-year-old face deportation in visa...
|Feb 8
|spytheweb
|2
|On the road with the - good' Mughal
|Feb 8
|PAKI SLaYER
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC