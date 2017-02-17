EU wants bilateral investment treatie...

EU wants bilateral investment treaties extended but India not keen

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

India's decision in July 2016 to put 83 bilateral investment treaties with different countries on notice would impact investment decisions from major European countries We would like investment treaties to be extended by 6 months, said Geoffrey van Orden, Chair of the European Parliament delegation NEW DELHI: The EU wants India to extend the bilateral investment treaties with individual countries for six months, but it is unlikely India would do so. "The termination of bilateral investment treaties by India is a problem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2 Indians Die Every Minute Due to Air Pollution... Sun poopoo 1
News Lawmaker plans 10% tax on lavish weddings Feb 16 discocrisco 1
News Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id... Feb 16 MillikanMilks 12
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... Feb 14 Aneirin 8
News Steve Waugh wants Shaun Marsh to open in India Feb 10 Frenchie 2
News Parents and 2-year-old face deportation in visa... Feb 8 spytheweb 2
News On the road with the - good' Mughal Feb 8 PAKI SLaYER 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,771 • Total comments across all topics: 279,035,593

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC