EU wants bilateral investment treaties extended but India not keen
India's decision in July 2016 to put 83 bilateral investment treaties with different countries on notice would impact investment decisions from major European countries We would like investment treaties to be extended by 6 months, said Geoffrey van Orden, Chair of the European Parliament delegation NEW DELHI: The EU wants India to extend the bilateral investment treaties with individual countries for six months, but it is unlikely India would do so. "The termination of bilateral investment treaties by India is a problem.
