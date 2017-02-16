Emaar India gets clearance nod to han...

Emaar India gets clearance nod to handover 'The Palm Drive'1 min ago

New Delhi [India], Feb 15 : Emaar India, the iconic brand and leading global property developer, today announced the receipt of Occupancy Certificate for the second phase of its premium luxury project The Palm Drive located on golf course extension road in sector 66, Gurugram. This is the third project delivery in as many months by Emaar India, which is presently focused on rapid execution and seamless delivery of all its ongoing projects.

