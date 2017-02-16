Emaar India gets clearance nod to handover 'The Palm Drive'1 min ago
New Delhi [India], Feb 15 : Emaar India, the iconic brand and leading global property developer, today announced the receipt of Occupancy Certificate for the second phase of its premium luxury project The Palm Drive located on golf course extension road in sector 66, Gurugram. This is the third project delivery in as many months by Emaar India, which is presently focused on rapid execution and seamless delivery of all its ongoing projects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawmaker plans 10% tax on lavish weddings
|19 min
|discocrisco
|1
|Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id...
|8 hr
|MillikanMilks
|12
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb 14
|Aneirin
|8
|Steve Waugh wants Shaun Marsh to open in India
|Feb 10
|Frenchie
|2
|Parents and 2-year-old face deportation in visa...
|Feb 8
|spytheweb
|2
|On the road with the - good' Mughal
|Feb 8
|PAKI SLaYER
|2
|The BIZARRE reasons why men rape in India (Nov '14)
|Feb 5
|Phart Backwards
|1,072
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC