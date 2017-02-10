Elephant habitats shrink in India as encroachments increase

In this Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, file photo, wild elephants stand amid grass as Indian villagers try to chase them away from their Misamari village on the outskirts of Gauhati, Assam state, India. Wildlife activists say human encroachment in the forests of northeast India have forced elephants out of their natural habitats, triggering conflicts with locals.

