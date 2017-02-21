Electrician murder case: Six days after first arrest, second accused in police net
Six days after one of the accused, Manikant, wanted in the murder of electrician Amarjeet Singh, was arrested in Bihar, his accomplice Vishal has also been apprehended by Bihar police on February 20. Manikant and Vishal had been absconding since killing Singh at a liquor manufacturing factory at phase-1, Industrial Area, on January 12. While they were absconding, they both robbed a motorcyclist at gunpoint and injured the victim with bullets at Gopalganj district in Bihar. DSP Satish Kumar said, "Vishal was also involved along with Manikant in the gunpoint robbery in Bihar.
