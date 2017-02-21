Electrician murder case: Six days aft...

Electrician murder case: Six days after first arrest, second accused in police net

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

Six days after one of the accused, Manikant, wanted in the murder of electrician Amarjeet Singh, was arrested in Bihar, his accomplice Vishal has also been apprehended by Bihar police on February 20. Manikant and Vishal had been absconding since killing Singh at a liquor manufacturing factory at phase-1, Industrial Area, on January 12. While they were absconding, they both robbed a motorcyclist at gunpoint and injured the victim with bullets at Gopalganj district in Bihar. DSP Satish Kumar said, "Vishal was also involved along with Manikant in the gunpoint robbery in Bihar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2 Indians Die Every Minute Due to Air Pollution... Feb 19 poopoo 1
News Lawmaker plans 10% tax on lavish weddings Feb 16 discocrisco 1
News Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id... Feb 16 MillikanMilks 12
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... Feb 14 Aneirin 8
News Steve Waugh wants Shaun Marsh to open in India Feb 10 Frenchie 2
News Parents and 2-year-old face deportation in visa... Feb 8 spytheweb 2
News On the road with the - good' Mughal Feb 8 PAKI SLaYER 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. NASA
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,067 • Total comments across all topics: 279,080,306

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC