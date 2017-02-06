Earthquake hits northern India, no im...

Earthquake hits northern India, no immediate reports of damage

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 hit the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand late on Monday, according to the United States Geological Survey. Tremors were felt across parts of North India, including the Indian capital New Delhi, according to people on the ground.

