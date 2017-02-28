DRS: India got 17 out of 55 calls right

6 hrs ago

New Delhi: He may have been a vocal advocate of Decision Review System but Indian captain Virat Kohli's dismal success ratio indicates that calling for referrals is not exactly his 'calling card'. The five-match England series against India was start of India using Decision Review System - something they had strong reservations during Mahendra Singh Dhoni's era under N Srinivasan's regime.

