Dramatic court arrest in actress assault case

Feb. 23: The main suspect in last week's assault on a Kerala actress was arrested this afternoon following an abortive attempt to surrender before a judge that saw him scale the walls of a court complex in Ernakulam, only to be thwarted by waiting policemen. Sunil Kumar, also known as Pulsar Suni because of his fondness for the bike brand, and his accomplice, Vijeesh, appeared to have got their timing wrong because the courts had adjourned for lunch.

