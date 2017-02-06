Doctors remove live cockroach from In...

Doctors remove live cockroach from Indian woman's skull

CHENNAI: Doctors in Chennai, India, faced one of their biggest challenges when they operated on a patient and removed a live cockroach from her skull. According to The New Indian Express, a 42-year old woman was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday after she felt "strange" sensations around her nose and eyes.

