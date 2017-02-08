Doctor removes live cockroach from wo...

Doctor removes live cockroach from woman's head

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: ABC15.com

The woman knew after waking up suddenly in the middle of the night that the pain in her head -- which had an itchy, scratchy feel to it -- couldn't be normal. Boy was she ever right.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Parents and 2-year-old face deportation in visa... 37 min spytheweb 2
News On the road with the - good' Mughal 15 hr PAKI SLaYER 2
News Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id... 18 hr call4aparthied 6
News The BIZARRE reasons why men rape in India (Nov '14) Feb 5 Phart Backwards 1,072
News Man Arrested Under 1861 Sex Law (Oct '14) Feb 5 Big Phart 3
News Nayanthara Breast (Sep '08) Feb 5 Austin 139
News Boy from farm in Nepal has her big moment on In... Feb 3 Any Bathroom Is Fine 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,291 • Total comments across all topics: 278,685,994

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC