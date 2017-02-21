Defamation case: Jolly LLB-2 team to appear before trial court today2 min ago
New Delhi [India], Feb. 22 : The team of Bollywood movie 'Jolly LLB-2' will, on Wednesday, appear before the trial court, after the Delhi High Court yesterday refused to stay the summons on Akshay, Annu Kapoor and director Subhash Kapoor, amongst others. Justice Mukta Gupta, refusing to stay summons, issued notice to the Delhi Police and sought its response by 30 March.
