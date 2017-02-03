Days after crackdown by Pakistan, Haf...

Days after crackdown by Pakistan, Hafiz Saeed-led JuD rebrands under new name

Jamaat-ud-Dawa has rebranded under the new name of 'Tehreek Azadi Jammu and Kashmir', just days after its chief Hafiz Saeed was put under house arrest and a crackdown launched on the organisation's activities. ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-ud-Dawa has rebranded under the new name of 'Tehreek Azadi Jammu and Kashmir', just days after its chief and a crackdown launched on the organisation's activities.

