Days after crackdown by Pakistan, Hafiz Saeed-led JuD rebrands under new name
Jamaat-ud-Dawa has rebranded under the new name of 'Tehreek Azadi Jammu and Kashmir', just days after its chief Hafiz Saeed was put under house arrest and a crackdown launched on the organisation's activities. ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-ud-Dawa has rebranded under the new name of 'Tehreek Azadi Jammu and Kashmir', just days after its chief and a crackdown launched on the organisation's activities.
