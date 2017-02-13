.com | Indian doctors prepare 'world's heaviest woman' for surgery

.com | Indian doctors prepare 'world'...

Indian doctors prepare 'world's heaviest woman' for surgery

News24

Indian doctors put an Egyptian believed to be the world's heaviest woman on a special liquid diet Monday as they prepared her for an emergency weight-loss operation. Eman Ahmed Abd El Aty weighs around 500kg and had not left her house in more than two decades until arriving in Mumbai at the weekend for bariatric surgery.

Chicago, IL

