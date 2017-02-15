China lodges protest with India over ...

China lodges protest with India over visit by Taiwan legislators

China has lodged a diplomatic protest with India over a visit by a parliamentary delegation from self-ruled Taiwan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday. Three Taiwanese parliamentarians, led by ruling Democratic Progressive Party legislator Kuan Bi-ling, began their visit to New Delhi on Monday.

Chicago, IL

