Cabinet apprised of MoU between India...

Cabinet apprised of MoU between India and France in the field of science

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

New Delhi, Feb 8 : The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been apprised of the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding of Cooperation between Technology Development Board , Department of Science & Technology, Govt. of India and Bpifrance, a Public Investment Bank, France.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Parents and 2-year-old face deportation in visa... 4 hr spytheweb 2
News On the road with the - good' Mughal 19 hr PAKI SLaYER 2
News Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id... 22 hr call4aparthied 6
News The BIZARRE reasons why men rape in India (Nov '14) Feb 5 Phart Backwards 1,072
News Man Arrested Under 1861 Sex Law (Oct '14) Feb 5 Big Phart 3
News Nayanthara Breast (Sep '08) Feb 5 Austin 139
News Boy from farm in Nepal has her big moment on In... Feb 3 Any Bathroom Is Fine 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,881 • Total comments across all topics: 278,690,274

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC