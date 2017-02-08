Cabinet apprised of Framework Agreeme...

Cabinet apprised of Framework Agreement between India, Vietnam on cooperation in uses of outer space

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

New Delhi, Feb 8 : The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been apprised of the Framework Agreement between India and Vietnam on cooperation in the exploration and uses of outer space for peaceful purposes. The Framework Agreement has been signed on Sept 3. The Framework Agreement will enable pursuing the potential interest areas of cooperation such as space science, technology and applications including remote sensing of the earth; satellite communication and satellite-based navigation; space science and planetary exploration; use of spacecraft and space systems and ground system; and application of space technology.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Parents and 2-year-old face deportation in visa... 7 hr spytheweb 2
News On the road with the - good' Mughal 22 hr PAKI SLaYER 2
News Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id... Wed call4aparthied 6
News The BIZARRE reasons why men rape in India (Nov '14) Feb 5 Phart Backwards 1,072
News Man Arrested Under 1861 Sex Law (Oct '14) Feb 5 Big Phart 3
News Nayanthara Breast (Sep '08) Feb 5 Austin 139
News Boy from farm in Nepal has her big moment on In... Feb 3 Any Bathroom Is Fine 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,798 • Total comments across all topics: 278,693,627

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC