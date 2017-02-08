Cabinet apprised of Framework Agreement between India, Vietnam on cooperation in uses of outer space

New Delhi, Feb 8 : The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been apprised of the Framework Agreement between India and Vietnam on cooperation in the exploration and uses of outer space for peaceful purposes. The Framework Agreement has been signed on Sept 3. The Framework Agreement will enable pursuing the potential interest areas of cooperation such as space science, technology and applications including remote sensing of the earth; satellite communication and satellite-based navigation; space science and planetary exploration; use of spacecraft and space systems and ground system; and application of space technology.

