Bull-taming tradition resumes in southern Indian state
" In the darkness just before dawn, the southern Indian town buzzed with excitement and energy as revelers began arriving for the spectacle of Jallikattu, the region's version of running with the bulls. The deeply held religious ritual had been banned in Tamil Nadu for two years after India's Supreme Court found it cruel.
