Book advising Indian students to kill kittens sparks outrage

An experiment in an Indian textbook was apparently supposed to help schoolchildren learn that living, breathing things need air. Photo / Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organizations A textbook has sparked outrage in India for instructing fourth-graders to suffocate a kitten to learn that living beings need air.

Chicago, IL

