BMC polls 2017: Why India should be looking at elections for Asia's richest civic body

The election for Asia's largest and richest municipal corporation Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation are underway and the Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena are locked in a tussle for power. The elections are unique in nature and this is why India should follow it.

