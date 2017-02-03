B'luru ATM attack accused arrested in AP

B'luru ATM attack accused arrested in AP

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

BENGALURU: More than three years after the infamous ATM attack , where a woman was brutally assaulted by a machete-wielding man in an ATM kiosk, police have arrested a man suspected to be the attacker. "One Madhukar Reddy arrested by Chittoor Police has indicated his involvement in ATM case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nayanthara Breast (Sep '08) 1 hr Austin 139
News Boy from farm in Nepal has her big moment on In... Fri Any Bathroom Is Fine 1
News Parents and 2-year-old face deportation in visa... Thu Wildchild 1
News 'Lesbianism is perversion, gay women mental deg... Jan 28 Rosa_Winkel 2
News When There's No Therapist, How Can The Depresse... Jan 22 HumanSpirit 27
News McDonald's new breakfast menu in India is wonde... Jan 14 zedme 6
News Unfortunate Donald Trump ad resurfaces on socia... Jan 13 Golden Shower POTUS 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,232 • Total comments across all topics: 278,571,651

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC