Bharti Airtel to buy Telenor's India unit in response to Jio's onslaught

A Bharti Airtel office building is pictured in Gurugram, previously known as Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India April 21, 2016. Bharti Airtel , India's largest telecoms network operator, is buying Norwegian Telenor's India unit, in yet another consolidation move in the South Asian nation's telecoms sector driven by upstart rival Jio's disruptive pricing.

