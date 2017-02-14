At least four Indian soldiers, four terrorists killed in operations in Kashmir
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector At least four Indian servicemen and four more terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba group were killed during two operations held in the country's Jammu and Kashmir state, Sputnik reported. According to The Times of India newspaper, one operation was held in the town of Handwara and claimed lives of three terrorists and one officer succumbed to his injuries.
