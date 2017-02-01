Artist's memories of India exhibited

Artist's memories of India exhibited

These vibrant and colourful memories are preserved in oil paintings by Aldergrove artist Robin Bandenieks. Her series of 15 original oil paintings, are referenced from photographs taken mainly by her husband, Art Bandenieks, during their travels in India in 2015.

Chicago, IL

