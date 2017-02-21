Army chief Bajwa blames India for Pak's terror
Pakistan's army chief said that India's alleged ceasefire violations at the LoC are designed to be a distraction NEW DELHI: Pakistan's army chief is now blaming India for Islamabad's inability or unwillingness to act against terror that's been grown and nourished on its own soil. "We are fully aware of Indian design and her support to terrorism in Pakistan and the region," Bajwa said, according to a press release issued by the media wing of Pakistan's armed forces, which said the army chief was addressing troops at the Line of Control in the Mattewala, Munaawar Sector.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 Indians Die Every Minute Due to Air Pollution...
|Sun
|poopoo
|1
|Lawmaker plans 10% tax on lavish weddings
|Feb 16
|discocrisco
|1
|Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id...
|Feb 16
|MillikanMilks
|12
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb 14
|Aneirin
|8
|Steve Waugh wants Shaun Marsh to open in India
|Feb 10
|Frenchie
|2
|Parents and 2-year-old face deportation in visa...
|Feb 8
|spytheweb
|2
|On the road with the - good' Mughal
|Feb 8
|PAKI SLaYER
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC