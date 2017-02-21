Army chief Bajwa blames India for Pak's terror

Pakistan's army chief said that India's alleged ceasefire violations at the LoC are designed to be a distraction NEW DELHI: Pakistan's army chief is now blaming India for Islamabad's inability or unwillingness to act against terror that's been grown and nourished on its own soil. "We are fully aware of Indian design and her support to terrorism in Pakistan and the region," Bajwa said, according to a press release issued by the media wing of Pakistan's armed forces, which said the army chief was addressing troops at the Line of Control in the Mattewala, Munaawar Sector.

