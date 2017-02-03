Apple to make iPhones in India
After months of negotiations, Apple is set to start manufacturing iPhones in the Indian tech hub Bangalore, a government official says. The state of Karnataka, where Bangalore is located, has reached an agreement in principle with Apple, said Priyank Kharge, the state's information technology minister.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSEE-TV Fresno.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parents and 2-year-old face deportation in visa...
|Thu
|Wildchild
|1
|'Lesbianism is perversion, gay women mental deg...
|Jan 28
|Rosa_Winkel
|2
|When There's No Therapist, How Can The Depresse...
|Jan 22
|HumanSpirit
|27
|McDonald's new breakfast menu in India is wonde...
|Jan 14
|zedme
|6
|Unfortunate Donald Trump ad resurfaces on socia...
|Jan 13
|Golden Shower POTUS
|3
|Trump's Indian-American fan spreads the word ba...
|Jan 8
|Raj
|5
|Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph...
|Jan 4
|Blasphemy is a fraud
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC