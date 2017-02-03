Apple to make iPhones in India

After months of negotiations, Apple is set to start manufacturing iPhones in the Indian tech hub Bangalore, a government official says. The state of Karnataka, where Bangalore is located, has reached an agreement in principle with Apple, said Priyank Kharge, the state's information technology minister.

Chicago, IL

