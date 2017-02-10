After 5 decades in India, Chinese sol...

After 5 decades in India, Chinese soldier returns home

14 hrs ago Read more: DNA India

Fifty four years after crossing the border 'inadvertently' in the darkness, a Chinese soldier on Saturday finally returned to his home. Wang Qi, 77, had lost his way in the treacherous mountains in 1963 in the eastern frontier, soon after the Sino-Indian war.

