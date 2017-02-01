Affordable housing is key to India's ...

Affordable housing is key to India's growth, says MD, Chintels India Pvt Ltd27 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: India.com

New Delhi , Feb. 2 : After the announcement of the General Budget 2017-18, Prashant Solomon, Managing Director, Chintels India Pvt Ltd and Treasurer, CREDAI NCR said that the initiatives suggested will surely be integral to the growth of real estate in the country, as well as end its isolation. "Apart from affordable housing being granted infrastructure status, the sizes of what is considered as affordable housing has been taken as 30 sq.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Parents and 2-year-old face deportation in visa... 20 hr Wildchild 1
News 'Lesbianism is perversion, gay women mental deg... Jan 28 Rosa_Winkel 2
News When There's No Therapist, How Can The Depresse... Jan 22 HumanSpirit 27
News McDonald's new breakfast menu in India is wonde... Jan 14 zedme 6
News Unfortunate Donald Trump ad resurfaces on socia... Jan 13 Golden Shower POTUS 3
News Trump's Indian-American fan spreads the word ba... Jan 8 Raj 5
News Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph... Jan 4 Blasphemy is a fraud 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,247 • Total comments across all topics: 278,524,334

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC