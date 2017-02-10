Administrative Staff College of India...

Administrative Staff College of India, Hyderabad & Central...

Feb 10

New Delhi, Feb 10 : The Administrative Staff College of India , Hyderabad and the Central University of Jammu signed a Memorandum of Understanding in the presence of the Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region , MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Jitendra Singh here on Friday. The MoU enables the two institutes to promote collaborative academic, research and capacity-building initiatives for a period of three years and thereafter subject to renewal.

Chicago, IL

