Administrative Staff College of India, Hyderabad & Central...

New Delhi, Feb 10 : The Administrative Staff College of India , Hyderabad and the Central University of Jammu signed a Memorandum of Understanding in the presence of the Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region , MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Jitendra Singh here on Friday. The MoU enables the two institutes to promote collaborative academic, research and capacity-building initiatives for a period of three years and thereafter subject to renewal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.