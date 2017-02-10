Administrative Staff College of India, Hyderabad & Central...
New Delhi, Feb 10 : The Administrative Staff College of India , Hyderabad and the Central University of Jammu signed a Memorandum of Understanding in the presence of the Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region , MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Jitendra Singh here on Friday. The MoU enables the two institutes to promote collaborative academic, research and capacity-building initiatives for a period of three years and thereafter subject to renewal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id...
|15 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|7
|Steve Waugh wants Shaun Marsh to open in India
|Fri
|Frenchie
|2
|Parents and 2-year-old face deportation in visa...
|Wed
|spytheweb
|2
|On the road with the - good' Mughal
|Feb 8
|PAKI SLaYER
|2
|The BIZARRE reasons why men rape in India (Nov '14)
|Feb 5
|Phart Backwards
|1,072
|Man Arrested Under 1861 Sex Law (Oct '14)
|Feb 5
|Big Phart
|3
|Nayanthara Breast (Sep '08)
|Feb 5
|Austin
|139
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC