Actress abducted, raped in car in sou...

Actress abducted, raped in car in south India, police say

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

A file pic of Kochi, India. An actress is reported to have been abducted by a group of men who drove her around in a car for two hours and sexually assaulted before dropping her off on the outskirts of Kochi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2 Indians Die Every Minute Due to Air Pollution... Sun poopoo 1
News Lawmaker plans 10% tax on lavish weddings Feb 16 discocrisco 1
News Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id... Feb 16 MillikanMilks 12
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... Feb 14 Aneirin 8
News Steve Waugh wants Shaun Marsh to open in India Feb 10 Frenchie 2
News Parents and 2-year-old face deportation in visa... Feb 8 spytheweb 2
News On the road with the - good' Mughal Feb 8 PAKI SLaYER 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,248 • Total comments across all topics: 279,029,810

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC