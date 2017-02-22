3 Indian soldiers, Kashmir woman killed during rebel attack
SRINAGAR, India - Police say three Indian soldiers and a woman have been killed after rebels ambushed soldiers in the disputed region of Kashmir. Inspector-General Syed Javaid Mujtaba Gillani said the militants tossed grenades and sprayed bullets at soldiers during a search operation in the southern Shopian area early Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 Indians Die Every Minute Due to Air Pollution...
|Feb 19
|poopoo
|1
|Lawmaker plans 10% tax on lavish weddings
|Feb 16
|discocrisco
|1
|Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id...
|Feb 16
|MillikanMilks
|12
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb 14
|Aneirin
|8
|Steve Waugh wants Shaun Marsh to open in India
|Feb 10
|Frenchie
|2
|Parents and 2-year-old face deportation in visa...
|Feb 8
|spytheweb
|2
|On the road with the - good' Mughal
|Feb 8
|PAKI SLaYER
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC