16 killed, 50 injured in Meghalaya ac...

16 killed, 50 injured in Meghalaya accident

A truck they were in rams into the concrete barricade of a road in Meghalaya's West Khasi Hills district. SHILLONG: At least 16 people were killed on Sunday when a truck they were in rammed into the concrete barricade of a road in Meghalaya's West Khasi Hills district, police said.

Chicago, IL

