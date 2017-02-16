16 killed, 50 injured in Meghalaya accident
A truck they were in rams into the concrete barricade of a road in Meghalaya's West Khasi Hills district. SHILLONG: At least 16 people were killed on Sunday when a truck they were in rammed into the concrete barricade of a road in Meghalaya's West Khasi Hills district, police said.
