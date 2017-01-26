West Bengal: Angry mob attacks cops, ...

West Bengal: Angry mob attacks cops, sets Ausgram Police Station on fire over land conflict

Kolkata/Burdwan, Jan 28 : At least eight policemen were injured when a large number of local villagers went on a rampage at a police station at Ausgram in Burdwan district of West Bengal on Saturday afternoon, reports said. According to reports, alleging that police were helping in an illegal and unauthorized construction in a local school compound and demanding the removal of local police stations Inspector-in-Charge , teachers and student-guardians of the school staged demonetisation at Ausgram Police Station and blocked a nearby road for hours on Friday.

