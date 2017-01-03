Web portal for religious services launched in India

New Delhi, Jan 7 : VedicBrahman.com, a web portal to cater to the religious services, has recently been launched to address the need for genuine practitioners of vedic rituals. [NK Business] With the aim to providing people seeking such services, a doorstep service of certified Vedic Brahmans from the holy city of Kashi with secured payment gateway is being offered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.