Venezuela backs India's bid for permanent membership of UNSC1 hour ago

New Delhi, Jan 31: Venezuela today pitched for reforms in the UN and backed India's bid for permanent membership in the Security Council, saying the global body must have uniform representation and "not just from countries of the First World". "We are with India and it should be part of the new architecture in UN that should allow different emerging poles to be represented India should be part of UNSC and so should be other countries," Venezuelan Ambassador Augusto Montiel said.

