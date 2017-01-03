US Ambassador to India Richard Verma's tenure likely to end later this month
American ambassador Richard Verma's tenure is likely to end on January 20 as the US media on Friday reported that US President-elect Donald Trump's transition team has asked President Barack Obama 's political appointees to quit ahead of the new administration's inauguration. Political appointees are usually changed with the administration change.
