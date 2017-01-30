Union Minister Ramvilas Paswan admitt...

Union Minister Ramvilas Paswan admitted to ICU1 hour ago

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Patna, Jan 12: Union Minister and LJP president Ramvilas Paswan was admitted to the ICU of a private hospital here late this evening after he complained of breathlessness. Officer on Special Duty to the minister R C Meena told PTI that Paswan was admitted to the ICU of Paras hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Unfortunate Donald Trump ad resurfaces on socia... 17 hr TRUMP a PUPPET 2
News McDonald's new breakfast menu in India is wonde... Wed Fundie Concernd B... 4
News Trump's Indian-American fan spreads the word ba... Jan 8 Raj 5
News When There's No Therapist, How Can The Depresse... Jan 5 HumanSpirit 1
News Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph... Jan 4 Blasphemy is a fraud 1
News Kashmir Valley celebrates Sufi saint Hazrat Moh... Dec 27 Khan 1
News Moral policing over Mohammed Shami's wife? Go, ... Dec 27 Khan 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,111 • Total comments across all topics: 277,865,312

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC