UC Browser crosses 100 million monthly active users in India1 hour ago

New Delhi [India], Nov 16: UCWeb, an Alibaba Mobile Business Group company today announced that its flagship product, UC Browser, has crossed 100 Million Monthly Active Users in India. The mobile browser has a 57 percent market share in India and with an increase of 25 percent of MAUs in 2016 itself , UC Browser is the largest mobile browser in India.

