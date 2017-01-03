Turkey detains 5 IS suspects linked to nightclub attack
A man with a Turkish flag walks past a Turkish police officer guarding the scene, during a memorial outside the Reina club following the New Year's day attack, in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack killing 39 people saying a “soldier of the caliphate” had carried out the mass shooting to avenge Turkish military operations against IS in northern Syria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph...
|4 hr
|Blasphemy is a fraud
|1
|Kashmir Valley celebrates Sufi saint Hazrat Moh...
|Dec 27
|Khan
|1
|Moral policing over Mohammed Shami's wife? Go, ...
|Dec 27
|Ramit inma ashole
|6
|Dr. Anil J. Mehta, 65, Edison (Sep '07)
|Dec 21
|Mac
|10
|Former Director of CFTRI Dr. B.L. Amla passes away
|Dec 8
|Jpalamanda
|1
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir...
|Nov '16
|Le Jimbo
|8
|Gay rights activists march in New Delhi parade
|Nov '16
|Logic Analysis
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC