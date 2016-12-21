Turkey attack: 2 Indians killed

New Delhi, Jan 1 : Two Indians have been killed in the Istanbul night club attack which left at least 39 people dead on Sunday. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj announced: I have a bad news from Turkey.

