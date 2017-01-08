Trump, Sessions plan to restrict highly skilled foreign workers, which could be a boon for India
In this 2014 photograph, Indian pedestrians access the internet on their mobile phones using a wi-fi hotspot on Mahatma Gandhi Road in Bangalore. If the United States limits H1B visas for highly skilled workers, Bangalore and Hyderabad may reap the benefits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Indian-American fan spreads the word ba...
|12 hr
|Raj
|5
|When There's No Therapist, How Can The Depresse...
|Jan 5
|HumanSpirit
|1
|Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph...
|Jan 4
|Blasphemy is a fraud
|1
|Kashmir Valley celebrates Sufi saint Hazrat Moh...
|Dec 27
|Khan
|1
|Moral policing over Mohammed Shami's wife? Go, ...
|Dec 27
|Khan
|5
|Dr. Anil J. Mehta, 65, Edison (Sep '07)
|Dec 21
|Mac
|10
|Former Director of CFTRI Dr. B.L. Amla passes away
|Dec '16
|Jpalamanda
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC