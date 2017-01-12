Times Network kicks off 'Remonetise India - A Citizen's Pledge'12 min ago

New Delhi [India], Jan. 15: Times Network, the broadcast arm of the Times Group, initiated 'Remonetise India - A Citizen's Pledge', a nationwide crusader campaign, urging Indians to take the next step from demonetisation and Pledge for Growth. Keeping the government's vision in mind, Remonetise India is an initiative by Times Network which calls all the citizens of India to come out and make a difference.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.