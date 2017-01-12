Three militants killed in Pahalgam en...

Three militants killed in Pahalgam encounter

SRINAGAR: Three militants were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, the army said today. The militants were killed in the encounter at Awoora village in Pahalgam area of the district, an army official said.

